Telecom Groups Push Back on Rhode Island Broadband Bill

The bill would require ISPs to report broadband speeds, service disruptions, and consumer subscriptions.

Clara Easterday

Clara Easterday

1 min read
Photo of Sen. Linda Ujifusa (D-11), by Alexander Castro.

March 24, 2025 — Industry groups are opposing proposed Rhode Island legislation that would expand state oversight of internet service providers, arguing it would duplicate federal regulations and impose unnecessary costs.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Linda Ujifusa (D-11) and Rep. Michelle McGaw (D-71), would require ISPs to report broadband speeds, service disruptions, and consumer subscriptions. It would also establish a state broadband authority funded by ISP fees and expand broadband mapping efforts.

The New England Connectivity and Telecommunications Association, which represents Comcast/Xfinity, Charter/Optimum, Cox, and Breezeline, opposed the bill, particularly its funding model, calling it a burden on ISPs and consumers. CTIA, which represents mobile carriers AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, also objected, saying broadband oversight should remain under the FCC and federal programs like BEAD.

“To carry out the regulatory oversight that HB 5817 contemplates, this agency would need to employ technical experts, enforcement officers, attorneys, consumer complaint representatives, not to mention the office space, utilities, etc., and the costs continue to soar from there,” said NECTA President Timothy Wilkerson in March 13 prepared testimony

Lawmakers argued that the bill was needed to address poor service, high prices, and lack of competition in Rhode Island.

Commerce Secretary Elizabeth Tanner (D) had concerns about the new broadband office. “We believe the establishment of the regulatory authority outlined in this legislation may be premature and we would support a longer time frame for implementation,” she said in her testimony

