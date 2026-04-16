Telecom Sales Platform CableFinder Announces Partnership with Fiber Carrier Lightpath

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2026 – Internet service contractor Cablefinder has announced a partnership with fiber carrier Lightpath that will allow for single session contracts and serviceability checks.

CableFinder’s distributors include Avant and Telarus, according to its website. The API-driven platform is expected to launch this summer.

“We are excited to partner with CableFinder as a way to further extend Lightpath’s network to a broader set of customers via our channel program,” said Doug Turtz, chief revenue officer at Lightpath. “Bringing Lightpath into the CableFinder platform allows our partners to verify serviceability, confirm pricing and move to contract in an automated manner. This makes accessing the Lightpath network even easier for our partners and customers as we expand our network reach.”

Lightpath operates more than 12,000 miles of “AI-grade” fiber networks, which connect data centers and subsea cable stations with all major cloud providers, according to its website. The company is jointly owned by telecommunications provider Optimum and private equity firm Morgan Stanley.