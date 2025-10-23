Telecom Trade Executive to Exit NCTA

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2025 – James Assey, executive vice president of the NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, will leave the organization at year’s end after nearly 18 years of service, the trade group announced Tuesday.

Assey joined NCTA in 2008 and became one of the association’s most influential policy strategists who helped shape its advocacy across broadband and television. He played a central role in aligning NCTA’s government relations, legal, and communications work into a unified policy voice for the cable and broadband industries.

During his tenure, Assey helped guide the group’s major initiatives and collaborations, including work with CableLabs and NCTA’s recent policy showcase, The Continuum at SCTE TechExpo in Washington. He also managed the association’s day-to-day operations and supported coordination among its member companies.

“James is an exceptional leader, advisor, and colleague,” said NCTA President and CEO Cory Gardner. “His judgment and integrity have strengthened NCTA and the industry in lasting ways.”

Assey said it had been “the honor of my professional life to serve NCTA and this remarkable industry,” adding that he planned to explore new opportunities while continuing to advise the organization.