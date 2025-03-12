Texas Broadband Architect Hegar Slated to Become Texas A&M Chancellor

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2025 – Texas may soon see a shift in leadership in the office managing its $3.3 billion in Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment funds.

The Texas A&M University Board of Regents announced Friday it has named Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar as the sole finalist for the university system’s chancellor position.

Hegar – who has served as the state’s Comptroller since 2014 – an elective office – has been instrumental in shaping Texas’ broadband strategy. Under his leadership, Texas prioritized private-sector expansion and diverse technologies to connect more than two-thirds of the state’s 779,378 BEAD-eligible locations.