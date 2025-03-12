Sign in Subscribe
BEAD

Texas Broadband Architect Hegar Slated to Become Texas A&M Chancellor

Hegar expects to return nearly $1 billion in BEAD money to the U.S. Treasury

Blake Ledbetter

Blake Ledbetter

1 min read
Texas Broadband Architect Hegar Slated to Become Texas A&M Chancellor
Photo of Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2025 – Texas may soon see a shift in leadership in the office managing its $3.3 billion in Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment funds.

The Texas A&M University Board of Regents announced Friday it has named Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar as the sole finalist for the university system’s chancellor position. 

Hegar – who has served as the state’s Comptroller since 2014 – an elective office – has been instrumental in shaping Texas’ broadband strategy. Under his leadership, Texas prioritized private-sector expansion and diverse technologies to connect more than two-thirds of the state’s 779,378 BEAD-eligible locations.

Post tagged in
BEAD Glenn Hegar Texas A&M Treasury Department Texas A&M Board of Regents Texas Comptroller Joe Kane ITIF Information Technology and Innovation Foundation Rural Low Earth Orbit LEO satellite

Read more

Popular Tags

Carr Unveils FCC’s ‘Delete, Delete, Delete’ Initiative FCC ACP More than Paid for Itself: Study Broadband's Impact Senate Commerce Advances Semiconductor Bill, Amid CHIPS Act Uncertainty NTIA Rep. Matsui ‘Suspicious’ About BEAD Policy Shift BEAD U.S. Data Centers Could Face Security Threats Amid AI Boom Infrastructure Rep. Louis Riggs: BEAD's Groundhog Day Moment Broadband Mapping and Data