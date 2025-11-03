Texas Finalizes $1.3B Privacy Settlement With Google

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2025 – Google will pay $1.375 billion to the state of Texas under a settlement finalized Friday, resolving two lawsuits that alleged the company misused Texans’ data.

“This historic $1.375 billion price tag for Google’s misconduct sends a clear warning to all of Big Tech that I will take aggressive action against any company that misuses Texans’ data and violates their privacy,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement Oct. 31.

The settlement covers claims that Google tracked users’ locations even when settings suggested otherwise, misled consumers about the privacy of its “Incognito” browsing mode, and collected biometric identifiers such as voiceprints and face-geometry without proper consent.

“For years, Google secretly tracked people’s movements, private searches and even their voiceprints and facial geometry,” Paxton said in May when the settlement was first announced. “I fought back and won.”

The Texas deal surpasses any prior single state settlement with Google in the data privacy realm and echoes Texas’s earlier $1.4 billion settlement with Meta over unlawful biometric data collection.

Texas established a dedicated team within the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division in 2024 to lead aggressive enforcement of state and federal privacy laws.

The division was charged with enforcing the Texas Data Privacy and Security Act , which took effect on July 1, 2024, and gave residents new rights over how companies collect and use their personal information. That includes the right to know what information companies hold, to correct or delete it, and to opt out of targeted advertising, data sales, and algorithmic profiling.

The law is enforced exclusively by the Attorney General, who can levy civil penalties of up to $7,500 per violation following a 30-day cure window.