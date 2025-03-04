Texas Halts $55.6 Million Digital Equity Program over NTIA Uncertainty

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2025 – Texas is pausing all grants and contracts related to the state’s allocation of the federal State Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program, the Texas Broadband Development Office announced Tuesday.

According to the announcement, the decision is related to the Trump Administration’s ongoing spending changes and “federal government realignment.”

President Trump has nominated Arielle Roth to head the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which oversees the digital equity program. The date for her Senate confirmation hearing has not been announced.

“Given this uncertainty, the BDO wants potential applicants to avoid investing significant time and resources into preparing applications until the office receives more clarity on the future of the program from the [NTIA],” the office said.

BDO’s website indicated that the $55.6 million in federal funding was being used to implement the Texas Digital Opportunity Program.

The TDOP, accepted by NTIA on March 28, 2024, was adopted to make broadband more affordable, improve digital literacy, and raise awareness of online privacy and cybersecurity in Texas.

“[TDOP] aims to reduce the rate of Texans who do not connect to the internet at home due to cost to less than 50%,” a statement on Texas’ Digital Opportunity Hub read.

It is unclear how many grants or contracts are affected by the $55.6 million pause. Broadband Breakfast has sent an email to BDO seeking comment.