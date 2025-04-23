Thayer Passes on FTC Post to Continue DPI’s Policy Push

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2025 — Despite reports that he would join Republican Federal Trade Commissioner Mark Meador’s office as chief of staff, Joel Thayer announced Tuesday that he will remain president of the Digital Progress Institute.

“After giving it deep thought, engaging in conversations with the Commissioner, and, most importantly, consulting with my family, I have decided to remain as president of the [the Digital Progress Institute],” he posted on X and LinkedIn.

Thayer announced last week that he would be heading to the FTC, but has since reversed course.

“I want to thank Commissioner Meador for inviting me to serve in his office. He is one of the most principled people I know… Even though I will not be in the office, I will continue to support his and the Trump Administration's agenda,” Thayer wrote.

Thayer’s decision not to join the FTC comes at a turbulent moment for the agency. Two Democratic commissioners, Rebecca Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya, were removed in March by President Donald Trump in a move critics have called illegal and said breaks with decades of legal precedent protecting the independence of commissioners at federal agencies.

Slaughter and Bedoya are now challenging their ousting in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, with oral arguments in Slaughter and Bedoya v. Trump set for May 20 at 2 p.m. in Courtroom 21.

As president of DPI, Thayer said he plans to continue to advocate for competitive tech markets, holistic strategies to combat Big Tech's adverse impact on consumers and families, universal broadband access, 5G, and privacy for all.

The institute recently backed the FCC’s “Delete, Delete, Delete” initiative, submitting comments in favor of eliminating legacy rules tied to the nation’s transition from copper telephone networks to IP-based infrastructure, like fiber-optic or VoIP. DPI also submitted comments which sought to streamline outdated paperwork requirements , arguing that regulatory burdens can stifle investment in next-generation networks.

Thayer recently developed the legal and policy framework for a Texas state bill, the App Store Accountability Act, aimed at protecting minors online. He has also been consistently calling on Congress to reauthorize FCC spectrum auctions to avoid a looming wireless capacity crunch and keep 5G rollout on track.

Prior to leading the think tank, Thayer served as policy counsel for ACT | The App Association and held legal and policy roles at Phillips Lytle. His government experience includes clerkships at the FCC and FTC, and staff positions for former Reps. Lee Terry, R-Neb., and Mary Bono, R-Calif.

Thayer could not be reached for comment by deadline.