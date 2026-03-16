The Left Explodes after Carr Warns Broadcasters about ‘Hoaxes and News Distortions’
Democrats, led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, combined on a message calling Carr a fascist over and over.
Ted Hearn
Left Rant: What exactly did FCC Chairman Brendan Carr say to trigger such outrage on the left? Over the course of the weekend, prominent Democrats engaged in a Fascist Fatwa aimed at Carr, though not surprisingly their real target wasn’t him but President Trump. Events move quickly. Trump – on Saturday, March 14 at 9:35 a.m. on Truth Social – lashed out at the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal. He called the outlets “Fake News Media” for overstating the damage Iran’s military strike did to five U.S. tanker planes parked at Prince Sultan air base in Saudi Arabia. “They are truly sick and demented people that have no idea the damage they cause the United States of America,” Trump said. Carr – on his X feed – posted a 167-word reaction (full version available here) to Trump. “Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions - also known as the fake news - have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up,” Carr said. “The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they do not." (More after paywall)
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