The Left Explodes after Carr Warns Broadcasters about ‘Hoaxes and News Distortions’

💡 ■ KeyBanc’s Brandon Nispel: GFiber Was a Broadband ‘Tourist’ ■ Conservative Groups Seek 35% Jump in FTC Budget in Support of Chairman Ferguson ■ Cost of Ontario’s Contract Breach with Starlink to Be Kept a Secret ■ N.J. Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) Vows to Take on Big Tech in Defense of Kids ■ Illinois Farm Bureau Upset with State Senate Broadband Bill ■ Ookla Issues Report on Speedy ISPs Owned by Local Governments ■ Rick Freeman, Amazon Leo’s VP of Government Affairs, Has Moved On

Left Rant: What exactly did FCC Chairman Brendan Carr say to trigger such outrage on the left? Over the course of the weekend, prominent Democrats engaged in a Fascist Fatwa aimed at Carr, though not surprisingly their real target wasn’t him but President Trump. Events move quickly. Trump – on Saturday, March 14 at 9:35 a.m. on Truth Social – lashed out at the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal. He called the outlets “Fake News Media” for overstating the damage Iran’s military strike did to five U.S. tanker planes parked at Prince Sultan air base in Saudi Arabia. “They are truly sick and demented people that have no idea the damage they cause the United States of America,” Trump said. Carr – on his X feed – posted a 167-word reaction (full version available here) to Trump. “Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions - also known as the fake news - have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up,” Carr said. “The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they do not." (More after paywall)