BEAD

Think Tank Says New York Broadband Grants Mostly Target Served Areas

Researchers cite what they say is nearly 90% duplication

Akul Saxena

Akul Saxena

2 min read
Think Tank Says New York Broadband Grants Mostly Target Served Areas
Photo of Advanced Communications Law and Policy Institute analyst Michael Santorelli.

Nov. 13, 2025 — New York directed hundreds of millions of dollars to broadband projects that mostly target areas already served, a new analysis from the Advanced Communications Law and Policy Institute found.

The report, by a think tank at the New York Law School, examined awards under the state’s Municipal Infrastructure Program, a grant program run by ConnectALL, the broadband office established by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) that oversees more than $1 billion in infrastructure and digital equity investments. 

ConnectALL continued expanding its mobile-service and fiber-deployment pilots this fall as federal officials review the state’s application for its $391 million Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment allocation.

The Institute’s review showed that only 10 percent of the 56,903 locations funded in MIP Round 2 were unserved or underserved at the time of application, leaving nine in ten locations with existing broadband. Across both rounds, just 11 percent of 85,755 targeted locations met the state’s definition of lacking adequate service.

Analysts Michael Santorelli and Alex Karras said the findings highlight how many unserved homes remain statewide, estimating about 61,000 locations without any broadband option. They said the timing is significant because New York is seeking federal approval for its $391 million allocation under the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

New York is the only state with a broadband price-regulation law that requires certain providers to offer discounted service, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration has said BEAD funds cannot be awarded in states where grantees are subject to those rules. 

Santorelli and Karras said the requirement could delay the release of funds unless the state adjusts its law, noting that lawmakers in California withdrew a similar rate-regulation proposal earlier this year after concerns it could jeopardize that state’s BEAD funding.

ConnectALL continues to advance its own grant programs, including new $15.5 million awards announced late September for mobile-service expansion, fiber-deployment pilots, and planning grants for local governments.

The agency said its mission is to expand high-speed internet access statewide and support programs that improve digital literacy, device access, online safety, and job-readiness skills.

Post tagged in
BEAD New York ACLP New York Law School ConnectALL Kathy Hochul Michael Santorelli Alex Karras NTIA California Empire State Development

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC Braces for Backlog After 6 Week Shutdown FCC Virginia’s Next Governor an Advocate for Better Broadband Broadband's Impact Think Tank Says New York Broadband Grants Mostly Target Served Areas BEAD Cantwell, Schatz Press NTIA on Nearly $1B in Undistributed Tribal Broadband Grants NTIA California Bill Tightens Scrap-Metal Rules, Raises Theft Penalties Infrastructure Experts Urge Data Oversight ‘Down to Jitter and Latency’ in Broadband Reporting Broadband Mapping and Data