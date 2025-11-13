Think Tank Says New York Broadband Grants Mostly Target Served Areas

Nov. 13, 2025 — New York directed hundreds of millions of dollars to broadband projects that mostly target areas already served, a new analysis from the Advanced Communications Law and Policy Institute found.

The report , by a think tank at the New York Law School, examined awards under the state’s Municipal Infrastructure Program, a grant program run by ConnectALL, the broadband office established by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) that oversees more than $1 billion in infrastructure and digital equity investments.

ConnectALL continued expanding its mobile-service and fiber-deployment pilots this fall as federal officials review the state’s application for its $391 million Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment allocation.

The Institute’s review showed that only 10 percent of the 56,903 locations funded in MIP Round 2 were unserved or underserved at the time of application, leaving nine in ten locations with existing broadband. Across both rounds, just 11 percent of 85,755 targeted locations met the state’s definition of lacking adequate service.

Analysts Michael Santorelli and Alex Karras said the findings highlight how many unserved homes remain statewide, estimating about 61,000 locations without any broadband option. They said the timing is significant because New York is seeking federal approval for its $391 million allocation under the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

New York is the only state with a broadband price-regulation law that requires certain providers to offer discounted service, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration has said BEAD funds cannot be awarded in states where grantees are subject to those rules.

Santorelli and Karras said the requirement could delay the release of funds unless the state adjusts its law, noting that lawmakers in California withdrew a similar rate-regulation proposal earlier this year after concerns it could jeopardize that state’s BEAD funding.

ConnectALL continues to advance its own grant programs, including new $15.5 million awards announced late September for mobile-service expansion, fiber-deployment pilots, and planning grants for local governments.

The agency said its mission is to expand high-speed internet access statewide and support programs that improve digital literacy, device access, online safety, and job-readiness skills.