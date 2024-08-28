Thumann Re-Joins Carr's FCC Office as Legal Advisor

WASHINGTON, Aug 28, 2024 – Danielle Thumann has rejoined the office of Republican FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr as a legal advisor, Carr said Tuesday.

Thumann previously served in the same role from March 2021 until July 2023.

"Danielle brings a broad range of legal and policy expertise to the job, and her prior public service ensures that she will hit the ground running. I look forward to drawing on her counsel and advice once again," Carr said.

Thumann rejoins Carr’s office following a year in the private sector where she led on state and local government relations matters for Crown Castle, a nationwide telecommunications infrastructure provider, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Before her first stint with Carr’s office in 2021, Thumann was an Associate Attorney in the Washington, D.C., office of Wilkinson Barker Knauer.

She received her B.A. from the University of Virginia and her J.D. cum laude from the Catholic University of America’s Columbus School of Law.

In July, Carr announced at the end of the agency's open meeting that his Legal Advisor, Lauren Garry, finished a one-year detail and was returning to the Wireline Competition Bureau.