Tillman Global Holdings Announces New Leadership at FiberCo and Digital Cities

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2025 – In a leadership shift, two businesses owned by Tillman Global Holdings announced new CEOs within a week. On June Wednesday, June 18, Tillman FiberCo, a fiber-optic telecommunications company, appointed Ed Chan as new Chief Executive Officer. On Monday, Tillman Digital Cities, a mobile connectivity solutions provider, appointed Barry Goldstein as its new CEO.

Tillman FiberCo stated Chan will take charge of the company’s billion-dollar fiber expansion plan, aimed at delivering connectivity across all of rural Florida. The company said that Chan’s expansive telecommunication experience will bring value to the company, especially the Florida broadband initiative.

Chan previously served as EVP executive vice president and chief information officer at Crown Castle. He also worked at Verizon as Chief Technology Officer, Tillman said.

“I’m honored to join Tillman Fiber at such a pivotal time for the company and in the industry,” said Chan. “The company’s leadership in pioneering open-access infrastructure and dedication to customer service position Tillman Fiber well to deliver on the country’s ever-increasing needs for high-speed, high-quality broadband.”

Tillman Fiber Chairman Sanjiv Ahuja added: “Ed’s combination of deep technical expertise and industry leadership makes him well-suited to lead Tillman Fiber as we accelerate our network rollout. His experience in building and scaling some of the largest networks in the country will be instrumental in fulfilling Tillman Fiber’s commitment to delivering best-in-class broadband to communities across the U.S.”

In addition, Tillman Digital Cities appointed Goldstein to lead its wireless initiatives. Goldstein has more than 30 years of global leadership experience, most recently serving as CEO of Arch Amenities Group, a management and consulting service for commercial real estate.

Although these businesses have distinct missions, FiberCo promoting fiber networks and Digital Cities focusing on inner wireless connectivity, they share Tillman’s broader goal to expand high-speed connectivity.