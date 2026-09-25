Time for New Telecom Act, Panelists Say

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2026 – The 1996 Telecom Act is in need of an update, experts said Wednesday at a Benton Institute for Broadband & Society event.

The law’s more comprehensive regulatory regimes don’t cover broadband, which is now much more widely used than the services the Telecom Act was aimed at, said Scott Jordan, a computer science professor at UC Irvine and former technology chief at the Federal Communications Commission.