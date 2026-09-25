China

Trump's State Dinner for Xi Features Sea Bass and a Long List of Tech Titans

The dinner follows Trump's personal welcome for Xi, aiming to strengthen their relationship.

Associated Press

Associated Press

5 min read
Trump's State Dinner for Xi Features Sea Bass and a Long List of Tech Titans
Photo of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump posing for a photo with China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan on ept. 24, 2026, by Alex Brandon/AP

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2026 (AP) — A tech-heavy guest list, the fashion choices of those on it, who sat where and what was on the menu marked the softer — often and glitzier — details of diplomacy as Donald Trump threw a Thursday night state dinner honoring China’s leader Xi Jinping.

The event featured a cavalcade of billionaires, Washington powerbrokers, business leaders and the type of festivities that most excite Trump, who has a reputation for reveling in hosting parties.

CTA Image

Sign Up for FREE for Section A of '150 Years of American Telecommunications'

Sign up for FREE for Section A
Post tagged in
China Xi Jinping Donald Trump AI Melania Trump Peng Liyuan Sam Altman Jensen Huang Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Elon Musk Sundar Pichai Michael Dell Tim Cook

Read more

Popular Tags

Civil Rights Groups Seek Gomez Renomination Alongside Thumann Severs FCC Broadband Breakfast Course Traces 150 Years of American Telecommunications Broadband's Impact Tarana CEO Sees No Clear Successor to Video Driving Household Bandwidth Demand BEAD Colorado Cancels $100 Million BEAD Award After Finding Misuse of Funds NTIA FCC Not Interested in $57 Million Refund for AT&T AT&T Broadband Breakfast Updates Oct. 1 Online Conference on America250 / Telecom150 Infrastructure