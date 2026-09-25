Broadband Breakfast on October 7, 2026 – Connectivity and Medicine

How can better connectivity lead to better health?

Broadband is fast becoming as essential to healthcare as the stethoscope, powering telehealth visits, remote patient monitoring, and real-time data sharing between providers. Join Broadband Breakfast Live Online as experts in medicine, technology, and policy examine how connectivity is reshaping patient care, and where gaps in access still leave rural and underserved communities behind. We'll explore what networks, funding, and regulatory frameworks are needed to make connected care work for every patient.

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Panelists

Panelists have been invited.

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

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