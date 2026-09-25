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Broadband Breakfast on October 7, 2026 – Connectivity and Medicine

How can better connectivity lead to better health?

Broadband Breakfast

Broadband Breakfast

2 min read
Broadband Breakfast on October 7, 2026 – Connectivity and Medicine

Broadband is fast becoming as essential to healthcare as the stethoscope, powering telehealth visits, remote patient monitoring, and real-time data sharing between providers. Join Broadband Breakfast Live Online as experts in medicine, technology, and policy examine how connectivity is reshaping patient care, and where gaps in access still leave rural and underserved communities behind. We'll explore what networks, funding, and regulatory frameworks are needed to make connected care work for every patient.

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited.
  • Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

How to Log in CHAT.BroadbandBreakfast.com

  • Look for the email from Broadband Breakfast with the subject line, “Sign in to Broadband Breakfast.” Click the orange button that says, “Sign in now.”
    • OR - Go to https://broadbandbreakfast.com and click on “Sign in” in the upper right hand corner. Type in your email address. You will get an email from Broadband Breakfast with the subject line, “Secure sign in link for Broadband Breakfast.” Click the orange button that says “Sign in to Broadband Breakfast.”
  • Once you click that link for the first time, you will get another email from Broadband Breakfast that reads, “Your temporary login code is XXXXXX”
  • Navigate to the “Community” in the upper left-hand spot of the top navigation bar.
  • You will see the event in the “BroadbandLive Events” space, at https://chat.broadbandbreakfast.com/c/broadbandlive-events/
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