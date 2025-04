WASHINGTON, April 18, 2025 – President Donald Trump has extended a federal hiring freeze in an effort to reduce inefficiencies in executive departments and agencies.

President Trump lengthened the hiring freeze in a Memorandum released Thursday . In it, he directed the federal government not to fill any vacant positions or create any new jobs until July 15, 2025.

The memorandum dovetailed with another Presidential Memorandum released by the president on his first day in office, which originally directed the federal government to stop hiring until April 20, 2025.