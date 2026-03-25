Trump Administration to Pay French Company $1B to Walk Away from U.S. Wind Energy
The Trump administration has tried to halt offshore wind construction, but federal judges overturned those orders.
The Trump administration has tried to halt offshore wind construction, but federal judges overturned those orders.
A new report says fiber networks can support economic growth, healthcare access, and long-term resilience in Tribal communities.
'President has no problem with me or Newsmax, I was with him Saturday night,' Ruddy said in an email to Policyband. Yet, Trump blasted his friend's cable news network two days later anyway
Not all chips pose equal national security risk, directors said. They also urged more precise export controls
Projected global defense spending of $6 trillion is fueling a private capital surge.
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