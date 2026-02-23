Trump Demands Netflix Fire Board Member and Prominent Democrat Susan Rice 'Immediately'

💡 ■ FCC Chairman Carr Asks Broadcasters to Help Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary ■ Sen. Blackburn Backs FTC’s Ferguson on Apple News Bias ■ Tax Policy Expert Wants CPUC to Approve Charter-Cox ■ Mike O’Rielly: Broadband ‘Unaffordability’ Meme Just D.C. ‘Silly Season’ ■ Chattanooga EPB Hiking Cable TV Rates While Holding Broadband Steady ■ Four House Democrats Say Keep the 39% Cap ■ Ezee Fiber Rolling into Detroit Area with MultiGig Broadband Plans

Netflix: Did President Obama’s U.N. Ambassador and National Security Advisor Susan Rice just hand Warner Bros. Discovery to the Ellison family? It was quite possible that Rice, a Nexflix board member, nuked the $72 billion Netflix-WBD deal by attacking Trump Republicans and promising that payback would be severe if Democrats ever regained the White House. The only bidder left would be the Ellison’s Paramount Skydance. Netflix’s failure to secure regulatory approval from the Trump administration could cost the company up to $5.8 billion in breakup fees. “Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences. She’s got no talent or skills - Purely a political hack! HER POWER IS GONE, AND WILL NEVER BE BACK. How much is she being paid, and for what??? Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT,” President Trump said Saturday on Truth Social after he learned of Rice’s remarks apparently from far-right influencer Laura Loomer (who, by the way, went on record bashing Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy as a “selfish leftist” for vocally criticizing the proposed Nexstar Media-Tegna merger.”) Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos in London on Monday indicated Rice was staying put. [Trump] likes to do a lot of things on social media,” he told BBC Radio 4, Variety reported. “This is a business deal. It’s not a political deal. This deal is run by the Department of Justice in the U.S. and regulators throughout Europe and around the world.” (More after paywall)

Preet Bharara, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York (2009 to 2017) under President Obama, with Susan Rice, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (2009–2013) and National Security Advisor (2013–2017) under Obama. Rice was also President Biden’s Director of the Domestic Policy Council from January 2021 to May 2023.