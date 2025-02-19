Trump Order Aims to Tighten White House Grip on FCC, Other Agencies

WASHINGTON, Feb.18, 2025 – President Donald Trump on Monday issued an Executive Order designed to tighten his grip over the FCC and other independent agencies.

“So-called independent agencies like the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have exercised enormous power over the American people without Presidential oversight,” the White House said in a Tuesday fact sheet that did not link to the order.

Under the executive order, the FCC is required to submit “draft regulations for White House review – with no carve-out for so-called independent agencies, except for the monetary policy functions of the Federal Reserve; and (2) consult with the White House on their priorities and strategic plans, and the White House will set their performance standards.”

The White House did not explain the need to establish close oversight over the FCC run by FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, whom Trump has praised as a capable administrator.

The fact sheet said the FCC has helped issue regulations that “cost billions of dollars and implicate some of the most controversial policy matters, and they do so without the review of the democratically elected President.”

But the White House said that approach is about to change. “Now they will no longer impose rules on the American people without oversight or accountability,” the White House said.

The executive order, according to the fact sheet, notes that "Article II of the U.S. Constitution vests all executive power in the President, meaning that all executive branch officials and employees are subject to his supervision," reads that fact sheet.

"This order fulfills President Trump’s promise to restore constitutional governance and accountability to the entire executive branch," read the fact sheet:

Executive power without responsibility has no place in our Republic. The United States was founded on the principle that the government should be accountable to the people. That is why the Founders created a single President who is alone vested with “the executive Power” and responsibility to “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.”