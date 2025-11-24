Trump Signs Order Launching 'Project Genesis' to Accelerate AI Science and Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 24, 2025 — President Donald Trump signed a sweeping artificial intelligence executive order just past 4 p.m. Monday launching what the White House called the “Genesis Mission” to accelerate scientific discovery through federal AI infrastructure.

The order did not contain language from a Nov. 19 leaked draft that would have directed the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to withhold Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program non-deployment funds from states with AI laws the Commerce Department deemed “onerous.” It also did not deal with federal preemption over state AI laws.

Instead, the executive order signed Monday focused exclusively on establishing a Department of Energy-led national research platform combining federal datasets, laboratory computing systems and robotic experimentation tools.

The order established the initiative inside the Department of Energy, directing Secretary Chris Wright to build an integrated AI platform by combining federal datasets, laboratory computing systems and robotic experimentation tools into one national research environment.

"The challenges we face require a historic national effort, comparable in urgency and ambition to the Manhattan Project," the order states, positioning the mission as critical to winning the global AI race. The Energy Department oversees 17 national laboratories , including the eight-decades old ones in Oak Ridge, Tenn., and Los Alamos, New Mexico.

The order instructed Michael Kratsios, assistant to the president for science and technology, and David Sacks, special advisor on AI and crypto, to coordinate the effort across federal agencies. Senior officials said the initiative would rely on scientific data held by multiple departments, including energy, defense and health agencies, and would require new data-sharing agreements and security protocols.

The White House said the Genesis Mission would create scientific foundation models and AI agents capable of designing experiments, testing hypotheses and automating research in fields such as biotechnology, critical minerals, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, quantum information science and nuclear fusion.

Officials framed the initiative as an effort to reverse what they described as slowing scientific progress since the 1990s despite rising federal research budgets.

"Research that once took years could now take weeks or months," read the White House fact sheet , citing AI's ability to generate protein structure models and design novel materials.

The order also directed the Department of Energy to identify federal computing assets that could support the mission, including national laboratory supercomputers and cloud-based AI training environments. Within 120 days, the department must catalog datasets suitable for use in AI-enabled research and develop systems to track provenance, metadata and standardization across agencies.

The administration said the initiative would strengthen national security by accelerating development of advanced materials, semiconductors, quantum applications and energy technologies. It cited earlier AI directives signed in January, April and July as part of a broader push for U.S. technological dominance.

The executive order described the initiative as “ushering in a new era of scientific discovery.”