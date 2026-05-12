Trump Signs USF Reform Bill Backed by Sen. Capito

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2026 — President Donald Trump has signed the Rural Broadband Protection Act authored by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., which requires the Federal Communications Commission to establish a vetting process for Universal Service Fund applicants.

Capito and other supporters hope this will prevent defaults, such as those affecting the 2020 Rural Digital Opportunity Fund .

“I have long supported efforts to expand broadband access to those who need it most, and this bill ensures that federal dollars are spent responsibly and directed toward connecting rural communities across West Virginia,” said Capito .