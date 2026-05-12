Rural

Trump Signs USF Reform Bill Backed by Sen. Capito

The new law requires the FCC to establish a vetting process for USF applicants.

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

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Trump Signs USF Reform Bill Backed by Sen. Capito
Photo of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., at the Capitol in Jan. 2026, by Rod Lamkey, Jr./AP

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2026 — President Donald Trump has signed the Rural Broadband Protection Act authored by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., which requires the Federal Communications Commission to establish a vetting process for Universal Service Fund applicants.

Capito and other supporters hope this will prevent defaults, such as those affecting the 2020 Rural Digital Opportunity Fund

“I have long supported efforts to expand broadband access to those who need it most, and this bill ensures that federal dollars are spent responsibly and directed toward connecting rural communities across West Virginia,” said Capito.

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Rural FCC USF Donald Trump Shelley Moore Capito West Virginia

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