Trump Wants Court to Toss Suit Trying to Protect Digital Equity Act
The dismissal alleges that the district court is an improper venue for NDIA to challenge grant cancellations.
The dismissal alleges that the district court is an improper venue for NDIA to challenge grant cancellations.
Anthropic filed two separate lawsuits Monday, one in California federal court and another in the federal appeals court in Washington
Judges felt more information was needed to rule confidently on the issue.
Penzance project marks the state's first High Impact Intelligence Center designation.
Comcast is an awardee in the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program across 34 states
Member discussion