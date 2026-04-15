Trusty Speaks on U.S. Wireless and Spectrum Policy at Industry Forum

April 15, 2026 – Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Olivia Trusty outlined key priorities for expanding broadband access and modernizing telecommunications policy Monday, emphasizing deregulation and U.S. leadership in wireless technology.

Speaking at a forum of the Wireless Telecommunications Alliance, Trusty pointed to the FCC’s “Build America Agenda,” which focuses on accelerating broadband deployment and freeing up spectrum to boost competition and lower costs.

“Broadband supports economic development, telehealth, education, public safety, small businesses, and so much more,” she said, describing connectivity as essential to the modern economy.

WTA’s Spring Educational Forum brings together telecommunications providers, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to discuss regulatory and technology trends. The forum was held this year at The Royal Sonesta in New Orleans.

Trusty also highlighted three overarching agency goals: achieving universal connectivity, restoring U.S. leadership in advanced communications technologies, and strengthening public safety and national security.

“Securing the communications supply chain and maintaining a strong U.S. presence in international standards bodies helps guard against risks posed by foreign adversaries,” she said.

She said a central component of the effort is the FCC’s “Delete, Delete, Delete” proceedings, which seek public input on eliminating outdated or unnecessary rules to reduce regulatory burdens on providers.

Trusty, a Republican nominated by President Donald Trump and confirmed in 2025, said collaboration between regulators and industry will be key to advancing connectivity and innovation nationwide.