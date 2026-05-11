Earnings

Tucows Signals Change Ahead for Ting Internet

Tucows did not specify whether the process could involve a sale or spinoff.

Georgina Mackie

Georgina Mackie

2 min read
Tucows Signals Change Ahead for Ting Internet
Photo of Ting Internet team on-site in Colorado Springs, Colo. from Tucows.

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2026 – Ting Internet could face major changes after its parent company said Thursday it was pursuing a “strategic process” for the business.

Ting Internet added 2,900 subscribers during the first quarter to reach 56,800 total, as revenue rose 19 percent year-over-year to $19.4 million. Tucows did not specify whether the strategic process could involve a sale, spin off, or other restructuring. 

“The Ting strategic process remains a top priority,” David Woroch, president and CEO of Tucows, said in earnings remarks released Thursday. “We are actively working toward an outcome that creates long-term value for shareholders.” 

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Earnings Tucows Ting David Woroch Fiber

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