Tucows Signals Change Ahead for Ting Internet

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2026 – Ting Internet could face major changes after its parent company said Thursday it was pursuing a “strategic process” for the business.

Ting Internet added 2,900 subscribers during the first quarter to reach 56,800 total, as revenue rose 19 percent year-over-year to $19.4 million. Tucows did not specify whether the strategic process could involve a sale, spin off, or other restructuring.

“The Ting strategic process remains a top priority,” David Woroch, president and CEO of Tucows, said in earnings remarks released Thursday. “We are actively working toward an outcome that creates long-term value for shareholders.”