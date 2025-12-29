TV Station Affiliates Turn Up the Heat on FCC over Big Four Bargaining Practices

💡 ▪️N.Y. Gov. Hochul (D) Signs Bill Requiring Social Media Platforms to Display Warning Labels ▪️Dish Promotion Bundles Satellite TV and Starlink ▪️Clinton-Era FCC Cable Regulator Slams Nexstar-TEGNA ▪️Norman Ornstein Syndrome Strikes NPR ▪️Conservative Hero Charlie Kirk Tops Google’s 2025 Search List ▪️Trump Backs Rep. Hageman (R) for Senate in Wyoming ▪️People: Blue Origin Hires Former ULA CEO Tory Bruno ▪️Cable One, Where Is Your New CEO? ▪️GCI Raises $300 Million from Rights Offering ▪️Does New Street Analyst Have a Footnote Fetish? ▪️Quote of the Day: Justice Alito on the Scope of the Regulatory State

FCC: Over the next year, the regulatory structure of the broadcast TV market could change dramatically, taken in a whole new direction by FCC Chairman Brendan Carr. At issue are the business terms and conditions governing the commercial relationships between the Big Four networks (ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox) on one side and their hundreds of local TV station affiliates owned by Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair, TEGNA, and Gray Media on the other. If there were ever an industry omerta requiring silence, the tradition is no longer being honored.

“What was once a symbiotic relationship between the Big Four Networks and their Affiliates has shifted to a destructive arrangement in which the Networks extract a toll on local stations’ ability to serve the interests of their local communities,” said about 700 Big Four affiliates in a Dec. 10 filing with the FCC. Counsel for the CBS and Fox affiliates is former Republican FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell.

The Big Four, at the end of the regulatory process, could see their bargaining leverage over the affiliates taken down more than just a notch or two as a result of aggressive FCC mandates that might include a cap on affiliate fees paid to the Big Four and a requirement of good-faith bargaining on both sides – which could rule out a current network practice of providing their national programming to streamers shorn of local station content.

From left: Former Republican FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr.