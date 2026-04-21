U.S. Space Command Leader Concerned Russia Developing a Nuclear Anti-Satellite Weapon

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2026 — The head of U.S. Space Command said the U.S. is "very concerned" that Russia may be developing a nuclear weapon in space to target satellites, citing unconfirmed reports from the intelligence community.

Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, the commander of U.S. Space Command, made the remarks during an appearance on The General & The Journalist, a weekly podcast by The Times.

"Russia remains a very historic and sophisticated space power. Yes, they have been hurt by economic sanctions, but they continue to invest in counter-space weapons, with the most concerning reports being that they are potentially thinking about placing on orbit a nuclear ASAT weapon," he said.

A nuclear anti-satellite or ASAT weapon detonation in low-earth orbit could cripple satellite communications and GPS systems, disrupting everything from air travel to everyday cellular service. U.S. officials have raised concerns about such a weapon since at least February 2024 .

“I won’t speak about our intelligence sources and methods, but obviously it’s a report that we’re very concerned about," Gen. Whiting added.