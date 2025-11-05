Ultrafast Wi-Fi Needs Access to Lower 7 GHz Band, Analyst Says

💡 ▪️BREAKING: WOW! Loses 4,900 Broadband Subs in Q3▪️AWS Rolls Out Massive USA-to-Ireland Subsea Cable▪️Broadband Forum Claims Big FWA Progress in MDUs▪️Tubi, Roku Channel Join New Global Streaming Alliance▪️Norway Balks at Musk’s $1 Trillion Pay Package▪️Holtz-Eakin Calls for TV Station Ownership Freedom▪️NASA: Remember Jared Isaacman? Olivia Trusty Will▪️Frontier (Airlines) Close to Wi-Fi Launch, Provider TBD▪️Reports: Threats Against Public Officials Soared Since 2015▪️New Markey Rival: Squad Member Rep. Ayanna Pressley Could Join Race▪️Trump Press Secretary to Senate GOP: ‘Play Tough,’ Kill the Senate Filibuster

BREAKING: WideOpenWest (WOW!) – which is being taken private – Wednesday morning reported lower revenue and a wider loss in the third quarter as broadband subscriber counts declined. The broadband provider said Wednesday that revenue fell 8.9% to $144.0 million from a year earlier. High-speed data revenue edged down 0.8% to $106.6 million. The Englewood, Colorado-based regional ISP posted a net loss of $35.7 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025. Adjusted EBITDA was $68.8 million, down 11.0% from the third quarter of 2024. WOW! said it recorded a net loss of about 4,900 high-speed data subs in the period, ending with 457,100, which is down 22,900 from a year ago. WOW! is being sold to DigitalBridge Group and Crestview Partners at $5.20 per share.

Wi-Fi: In late September, at the Society of Cable Television Engineers’ annual trade show TechExpo25, Charter Communications and chip maker Broadcom demonstrated an experimental Wi-Fi router that hit speeds approaching 10 Gbps. The demo showed the potential for lightning-fast file downloads, photo uploads and daily phone backups, and would be a complete game-changer in high-traffic settings like stadiums, hotels, airports, apartment complexes and corporate offices, according to policy analyst Bartlett Cleland, Executive Director of the Innovation Economy Alliance. He warned, however, that unlicensed spectrum could get auctioned, making the Charter-Broadcom effort a nice science project but not much more. “If that happens, the leading cellular carriers, which control more than 80 percent of the country’s mobile spectrum, would further tighten their stranglehold on a market that the Trump administration has warned is overly concentrated,” Cleland said in an article yesterday for DCJournal. (More after paywall.)