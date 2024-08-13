New York Granted BEAD Initial Proposal Approval

WASHINGTON, August 13, 2024 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration approved New York’s Initial Proposal for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program on Tuesday.

New York was allocated over $664 million from the program to deploy high-speed internet to every unserved and underserved address in the state .

The BEAD Initial Proposal is divided into two volumes that outline the state’s broadband coverage map challenge process and the subgrantee selection process. States must receive approval of both volumes before gaining access to the money allocated to them through the program.

"New York is taking a giant leap forward in our mission to connect every corner of our state to affordable, reliable and equitable broadband and improve the quality of life for millions of New Yorkers," said New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. "The approval of ConnectALL's BEAD Volume II plan is an important milestone in New York's mission to ensure that all New Yorkers will have access to high-speed internet, which is a necessity in today's modern world."

“Access to broadband internet can mean the difference between success and failure for students completing homework, job seekers finding a new career, doctors reading a medical scan, or entrepreneurs starting a small business,” said Rep. Paul Tonko, D-New York.