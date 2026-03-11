USTelecom Launches Campaign on Future of U.S. Networks

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2026 – USTelecom launched a national campaign Monday advocating for the modernization of telecommunications regulations as providers continue transitioning away from legacy copper telephone networks.

The initiative, called America’s Connected Future, aims to educate policymakers and the public about the shift from traditional landline infrastructure to newer broadband and wireless networks.

According to USTelecom, consumer adoption of modern communications services has already moved far beyond copper-based phone networks. Nearly 80 percent of Americans now live in wireless-only households, and fewer than 2 percent rely exclusively on copper landline service.

USTelecom President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Spalter said the campaign is intended to explain the benefits of modern network technologies and encourage regulatory policies that reflect current communications trends.

Policymakers at both the federal and state levels have begun reconsidering telecom rules developed decades ago for traditional landline networks. Among the regulations under discussion are “Carrier of Last Resort” requirements that obligate phone companies to maintain copper infrastructure even where most consumers have shifted to broadband or wireless services.

USTelecom argues that updating those requirements could allow providers to redirect investment toward more resilient digital networks while maintaining reliable voice service for customers.

The group said modern communications networks can provide improved reliability, enhanced 911 location capabilities, and faster service restoration following outages or storms. It also said the transition would only occur where alternative voice services such as broadband or wireless networks are available.

According to USTelecom, more than 95 percent of Americans already have access to either high-speed broadband or fifth-generation wireless service capable of supporting voice communications.

The campaign comes as federal regulators and state governments continue examining how telecommunications policy should evolve as consumers increasingly rely on mobile and broadband services instead of traditional landlines.