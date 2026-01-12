USTelecom's Spalter Urges Copper Retirement and More Fiber for Rural Areas

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2026 – USTelecom President and CEO Jonathan Spalter urged less red tape, retirement of copper networks and more fiber to rural areas in a New Year’s note to stakeholders of the telecom industry lobbying group.

Spalter began by calling for “more green lights and less red tape” regarding state permitting. As previously outlined by USTelecom in November 2025, “red tape” deployment of broadband networks through excessive permitting and fees delay BEAD funds from reaching dependent underserved communities.

In calling for fewer rules, Spalter additionally referred to USTelecom’s statement encouraging the Federal Communications Commission to require that municipalities only impose fees that are cost-based, transparent, and nondiscriminatory.

Second, Spalter touched upon the removal of what he referred to as unreliable and outdated legacy copper networks. Many of these copper networks are run by providers that are retiring from the industry and not being maintained.

Spalter had previously articulated his belief in the removal of copper phone lines in an open letter to President Trump and Congress in January 2025, stating that the continued maintenance of copper phone lines wasted funding and time that could instead be redirected to fiber.

He concluded with support for increasing the reach of fiber in the United States, stating that fiber benefits not just higher-density areas.

Spalter furthermore focused on strengthening governmental and broadband network partnerships to establish protection against Chinese-manufactured telecommunications equipment.

“The Telecom Act turns 30 this year,” Spalter said in an accompanying video. “That bipartisan decision unleashed decades of innovation and economic growth.”

With the 250th anniversary of the U.S on the horizon, Spalter reiterated his hope that broadband access will continue to expand alongside it.