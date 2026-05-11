Utah Broadband Announces $23 Million Award

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2026 — Utah Broadband announced it received a $23 million award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to connect rural communities in northern Utah.

Utah Broadband plans to build more than 315 miles of fiber to connect more than 3,000 homes, businesses, and other locations. About $11.5 million of the award is a loan.

“This award represents more than just infrastructure; it’s about creating opportunities for communities that have historically been underserved,” said Ben Elkins, CEO of Utah Broadband. “By bringing multi-Gig fiber internet to rural Northern Utah, we are helping students, families, businesses, and local communities stay connected and competitive in today’s digital world.”