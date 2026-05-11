Briefs

Utah Broadband Announces $23 Million Award

Company plans to connect homes in rural northern Utah.

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

1 min read
Utah Broadband Announces $23 Million Award
Photo of Utah Broadband CEO Ben Elkins taken on Oct. 18, 2024, used with permission.

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2026 — Utah Broadband announced it received a $23 million award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to connect rural communities in northern Utah. 

Utah Broadband plans to build more than 315 miles of fiber to connect more than 3,000 homes, businesses, and other locations. About $11.5 million of the award is a loan.

“This award represents more than just infrastructure; it’s about creating opportunities for communities that have historically been underserved,” said Ben Elkins, CEO of Utah Broadband. “By bringing multi-Gig fiber internet to rural Northern Utah, we are helping students, families, businesses, and local communities stay connected and competitive in today’s digital world.”

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Briefs Utah Broadband Ben Elkins U.S. Department of Agriculture ReConnect Loan and Grant Program

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