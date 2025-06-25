Sign in Subscribe
The carrier is looking to sell its 800 MegaHertz (MHz) licenses for cash and Grain's 600 MHz holdings.

Jake Neenan

Utilities, Rural Carriers at Odds on Spectrum Deal with T-Mobile, Grain
Photo of David Grain, CEO and founder of Grain Management, from the company

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2025 – Utilities and rural carriers are at odds on whether the Federal Communications Commission should allow a spectrum transfer between T-Mobile and Grain Management.

T-Mobile and Grain announced in March a deal in which Grain would buy about 15 megahertz of spectrum in the carrier’s 800 MegaHertz (MHz) band in exchange for an undisclosed sum of cash and the firm’s holdings in the 600 MHz band.

Among other waiver requests, they asked the FCC to extend buildout timelines associated with the licenses until 12 years after the deal closes, rather than 2028, which they said would help Grain market the spectrum to utility companies and give those utilities time to deploy. 

