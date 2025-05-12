Sign in Subscribe
UVA Deploys CBRS Network With Comcast to Boost Cell Coverage

The university’s historic Grounds get wireless upgrade with the help of shared spectrum.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

Photo of the University of Virginia's Grounds in Charlottesville, Va., courtesy of the university's website.

May 12, 2025 – The University of Virginia has partnered with Comcast Business to address longstanding cellular coverage gaps across its Charlottesville Grounds, leveraging Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum and a newly deployed private wireless network.

The system, now live in select areas, integrates directly with participating mobile carriers, enabling students, faculty, and visitors to connect automatically. The deployment targets historically poor coverage areas, including UVA’s 19th-century buildings and crowded public zones.

“The beauty of this solution is the user doesn’t have to do anything,” Justin Markle, senior vice president of wireless partnerships and development for Comcast, said in an interview with Cville Right Now. “We partner with major carriers so users automatically connect, like they were connecting to a tower of that carrier.”

