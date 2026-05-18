Artifical Intelligence

Verizon CEO Eyes Billions in AI Infrastructure Opportunity

Wireless giant races to complete overhaul by November while cutting $5 billion in operating costs

Georgina Mackie

Georgina Mackie

2 min read
Verizon CEO Eyes Billions in AI Infrastructure Opportunity
Photo of Dan Schulman CEO of Verizon / AP

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2026 - Artificial intelligence represents a "once in a lifetime" revenue opportunity, the chief executive of a major wireless carrier said Monday, arguing the company's network infrastructure could generate billions supporting surging AI compute demand.

Verizon CEO Dan Schulman, chief executive of Verizon, made the comments during a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan technology conference, outlining an accelerating AI overhaul and ambitions to profit from the broader AI buildout.

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