Verizon to Offer Faster Fixed Wireless in Urban Areas

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2026 – Verizon added 155,000 fiber subscribers in the third quarter of 2026, missing Wall Street estimates of 233,000.

The carrier added 159,000 fixed wireless subscribers in line with expectations, and handily beat estimates on postpaid phone subscribers. The company added 406,000 lines, more than double analyst estimates and more than 9 times its additions one year ago.