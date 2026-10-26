Earnings

Verizon to Offer Faster Fixed Wireless in Urban Areas

The company also signed a $2 billion fiber deal with AWS, and again downplayed the threat of competition from SpaceX

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

4 min read
Verizon to Offer Faster Fixed Wireless in Urban Areas
Photo of Verizon CEO Dan Schulman, head of PayPal at the time, in 2023 by Jose Luis Magana/AP

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2026 – Verizon added 155,000 fiber subscribers in the third quarter of 2026, missing Wall Street estimates of 233,000.

The carrier added 159,000 fixed wireless subscribers in line with expectations, and handily beat estimates on postpaid phone subscribers. The company added 406,000 lines, more than double analyst estimates and more than 9 times its additions one year ago.

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Earnings Verizon Dan Schulman SpaceX Elon Musk Craig Moffett David Barden

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