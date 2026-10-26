Verizon to Offer Faster Fixed Wireless in Urban Areas
The company also signed a $2 billion fiber deal with AWS, and again downplayed the threat of competition from SpaceX
The company also signed a $2 billion fiber deal with AWS, and again downplayed the threat of competition from SpaceX
The company could eclipse the SpaceX initial public offering in June that raised a record $86 billion
Elon Musk explains his position: ‘Ukraine military violated Starlink terms of service and used it for offensive drone strikes to kill people.'
Elon Musk acknowledged that the service was throttled, and officials said the speed caps were lifted on Saturday
Looking ahead toward 'Broadband and AI in the Next Congress' on Tuesday, Dec. 1.