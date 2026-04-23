Vertical Bridge Announces $1.5 Billion Equity Investment From KKR

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2026 — Vertical Bridge, the nation’s largest cell tower provider, announced a $1.5 billion equity investment from KKR, a major global equity firm.

“The addition of KKR as a new investor establishes a fully funded, long‑term capital structure that supports Vertical Bridge’s strategic plan and reinforces the Company’s position as a permanent owner and operator of a nationwide portfolio of more than 17,000 towers,” the company said.

“This transaction provides us with the resources to continue developing our portfolio at scale while maintaining our disciplined, returns-focused approach to capital deployment,” said Ron Bizick, President and CEO of Vertical Bridge. In February 2026, the company issued $1.94 billion in tower revenue notes , in what it said was the largest securitization in tower sector history.

KKR is a well-established private equity firm with more than $40 billion in global digital infrastructure equity. The company’s portfolio includes Vantage Towers in Europe and Pinnacle Towers in the Philippines, and previous holdings include Telxius and Hivory Towers in Germany and France. The company joined the S&P 500 in 2024.

“The convergence of 5G densification, edge compute, and surging data demand is creating a structural need for more and better located wireless infrastructure,” said Waldemar Szlezak, Global Head of Digital Infrastructure at KKR. “Vertical Bridge has built a scaled, high-quality tower platform with a strong track record of execution.”

Vertical Bridge’s existing sponsors, DigitalBridge and La Caisse, also participated in the equity investment.