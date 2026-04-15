Virginia Bans Sale of Precise Geolocation Data

April 15, 2026 – Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed legislation Tuesday banning the sale of Virginians’ precise geolocation data, aligning the state with similar restrictions in Maryland and Oregon.

The measure, S.B. 338 , amends the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act and takes effect July 1. Lawmakers passed the bill unanimously on March 10.

The law reflects a broader policy shift away from “notice and choice” frameworks, in which consumers consent to data use, toward outright bans on certain practices.

“Everyone deserves to have their sensitive location data protected rather than sold to the highest bidder,” said Matt Schwartz, senior policy analyst at Consumer Reports, citing risks including stalking, targeted scams, and identity theft.

Virginia joins Maryland and Oregon in banning the sale of precise geolocation data. Several other states, including California, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Washington, are considering similar legislation during the 2026 legislative session.

Maryland’s law, which took effect April 1, goes further.

The Maryland Online Data Privacy Act limits data collection, bans the sale of sensitive personal data and restricts processing for minors. It also requires data protection assessments for companies handling large volumes of consumer data.

“We’re starting to see these going beyond notice and choice, beyond opt-in consent to some specific complete bans on certain uses of location data,” said Cobun Zweifel-Keegan, managing director at the IAPP, speaking at a Federal Communications Bar Association event on Thursday . He called Maryland’s approach “the most meaningful thing that’s happened in recent years.”

The measure adds to a growing wave of state efforts to impose stricter limits on the sale of sensitive consumer data.