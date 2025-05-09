Virginia County Near D.C. Terminates Contract with All Points Broadband

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2025 – Less than three years after All Points Broadband was contracted to build 536 miles of fiber to connect over 4,300 homes in Culpeper County, Virginia, the county issued a stop-work order “due to nonperformance,” halting the effort just as crews prepared to begin connecting individual homes.

“In Culpeper, we had a fully funded project that would be complete by the end of this year,” APB CEO Jimmy Carr told Broadband Breakfast in an interview Thursday. “We had 11 construction crews in market and we were preparing to bring more.”

The stop-work order came in early March, just as APB was entering the final stage of construction and days after Carr said the company requested formal confirmation from the county to release newly approved state funds.

“It's unfortunate, the county has chosen to forfeit more than $13 million in state funding and [more than $18 million] of private investment,” Carr said. “We feel for the residents of Culpeper, who are going to wait longer to receive fiber broadband than they otherwise would have to.”

An unraveling project

The project unraveled in stages, Carr said. First, a utility tripled the price to lease essential middle-mile fiber; then, APB was told to replace more than 80 percent of utility poles it needed to use; and finally, despite additional state funding to move the project underground, the county declined to accept the money, and shut the project down.