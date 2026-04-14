Virginia Enacts Law to Streamline Wireless Infrastructure Upgrades

April 14, 2026 – Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger enacted legislation Wednesday designed to speed up wireless infrastructure upgrades, limiting when local governments can deny certain modification requests for existing facilities.

House Bill 277, introduced by Delegate Holly Seibold, D-Fairfax, passed unanimously in the state legislature and would prohibit localities from rejecting applications to modify existing wireless support structures if specific conditions are met.

Under the law , local governments cannot deny a request if the modification does not “substantially change” the physical dimensions of an existing facility. That includes projects involving the co-location, removal or replacement of transmission equipment.

The legislation, which takes effect July 1, defines “substantial change” in part by allowing excavation or deployment of equipment within 30 feet of an existing structure without triggering additional restrictions.

Supporters say the measure is intended to accelerate deployment of wireless upgrades, particularly in areas where coverage gaps have raised safety concerns.

Virginia localities are also barred from denying applications for infrastructure that expands coverage or capacity for first responders or schools, a provision that drew support from residents in underserved areas.

In public comments , a Vienna resident described multiple emergency incidents exacerbated by poor connectivity, including cases where school staff were unable to reach emergency medical services or law enforcement.

“Just in Vienna alone, there are four elementary schools that are considered mobile dead zones for AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile,” the resident said.

Industry groups also backed the proposal with CTIA saying the law “strikes an appropriate balance” between accelerating deployment and preserving local oversight in the permitting process.

The measure coincides with an effort at both the federal level to remove barriers to wireless infrastructure deployment.

The Federal Communications Commission proposed rules in September aimed at speeding approvals for wireless projects, arguing that faster deployment is needed to meet growing consumer demand.