Virginia Gov. Youngkin Vetoes Bipartisan Data Center Reform Bill

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2025 — Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have added new oversight requirements for proposed data centers in Virginia, rejecting calls for increased environmental and community protections.

The legislation, HB 1601, introduced by Delegate Josh Thomas, D-Prince William, aimed to require developers to conduct impact assessments on water resources, farmland, historic sites, forests, and nearby neighborhoods. It also called for noise studies for schools and homes located within 500 feet of planned data center sites.

“This bill limits local discretion and creates unnecessary red tape,” Youngkin said in a veto statement. “While well-intentioned, the legislation imposes a one-size-fits-all approach on communities that are best positioned to make their own decisions.”

The veto drew swift criticism from residents and lawmakers. Kathryn Kulick, representing an HOA Roundtable, said data center noise and environmental strain have already disrupted many communities.

“It’s just a shame both parties have failed the residents of Virginia on this one,” she said.

Delegate Thomas also criticized the governor’s decision, accusing him of siding with corporate interests.

“Glenn Youngkin has once again prioritized big tech profits over the well-being of Virginia residents,” Thomas said in a statement.

Virginia, which Youngkin referred to as the “Data Center Capital of the World,” is home to a large concentration of data centers, with state officials touting their economic benefits — including an estimated 74,000 jobs. However, rapid expansion has sparked growing concerns over land use, power demands, and quality of life in residential areas.

Despite the setback, opponents of the veto say they plan to reintroduce the legislation in future sessions and make data center regulation a key issue in the upcoming gubernatorial election.