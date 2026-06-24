Data Center

Virginia Lawmakers Strike Data Center Tax Deal After Budget Standoff

New electricity consumption tax expected to generate $1.2 billion over two years.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

3 min read
Virginia Lawmakers Strike Data Center Tax Deal After Budget Standoff
Screenshot of Virginia Senate President Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, from Facebook.

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2026 – Virginia lawmakers approved a new tax on data center electricity consumption Monday.

The measure was included in a roughly $75 billion biennial spending plan approved by the General Assembly, which retained a separate state tax break for data center operators. Under the compromise, operators will pay a new electricity consumption tax of $0.011 per kilowatt-hour, while retaining a sales-and-use tax exemption that Senate lawmakers had proposed ending in 2027, eight years before its scheduled expiration.

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