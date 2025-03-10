Visionary Broadband Expands Service 10,000 Rural Homes

March 10, 2025 – Visionary Broadband, and Internet Service Provider, said on March 1 that it had extended its high-speed broadband service to more than 10,000 homes across Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

The company said it focused last year on expanding internet access in underserved areas across the west with economic and geographic barriers, providing residents with improved access to remote work, education, healthcare, and emergency services.

Wyoming saw the largest expansion in service, connecting 6,498 homes across 13 communities, according to the company. Colorado gained fiber access for 3,662 homes in 17 communities, and Montana saw 304 homes get connected in two communities.

Access to high-speed fiber broadband is a necessity,” said Brian Worthen, CEO of Visionary Broadband. “Visionary has made incredible progress to bring connectivity to rural areas that have been historically neglected.”