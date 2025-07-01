Walberg Introduces Bill to Streamline Wireless Builds on Brownfield Sites

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2025 – Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., has reintroduced legislation that would streamline wireless infrastructure projects on brownfield sites to further broadband deployment efforts.

Text for the resolution, introduced Thursday as H.R. 4211 , was not available at the time of publication.

However, a similar resolution, introduced by Walberg in May 2023, would shield a project “for the deployment or modification of a communications facility that is to be carried out entirely within a brownfield site” from certain requirements mandated under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 and the National Historic Preservation Act.

Brownfield sites are sites that have already been developed, but have subsequently been abandoned or underused. Walberg expressed hope that his legislation could accelerate broadband development in underserved areas.

"In today's digital age, it is vital that Americans have access to broadband whether it be for telehealth visits, homework, or staying connected," Walberg said in a release . "However there are still far too many individuals who lack access to broadband internet and the many benefits it has to offer.”

Walberg said “onerous regulations” for broadband deployment on brownfield sites can often delay connection for digitally underserved areas. His legislation was referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and the House Committee on Natural Resources.