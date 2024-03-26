April 2, 2024: Public-Private Broadband Partnerships

The digital infrastructure is evolving at exponential rates and the demand for smarter systems and a more connected world is imperative to the progression of our communities.

A webinar on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 2 p.m.

This webinar hosted by SmartWAVE Technologies will explore the value of Public-Private Partnerships when deploying community wireless broadband projects. SmartWAVE has deployed numerous free public wifi networks for cities and counties throughout the U.S. It takes a village, and this webinar will show you everyone that needs to get involved to successfully get the community connected.

Panelists

Al Brown , Founder, SmartWAVE

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Al Brown founded SmartWAVE in March of 2007 and has been engaged in the wireless industry since 1997. Al has been published in trade magazines regarding the deployment of wireless networking architectures. Al has also given several presentations on wireless technologies and deployments and is often asked to participate in wireless workshops with local government entities as well as speaking at National forums regarding strategies for overcoming the digital divide.

About SmartWAVE

SmartWAVE Technologies is a leading “wireless” centric solutions provider specializing in the planning, design, integration and management of wireless infrastructures, along with the unique applications that these networks support. We cater to the Smart City, Education, Healthcare, Real Estate and Enterprise markets, providing a competitive advantage to our clients through wireless. As a privately held organization, we pride ourselves on the ability to adjust more quickly and efficiently to market changes and the needs of our customers.