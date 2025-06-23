Sign in Subscribe
West Virginia

West Va. Gov. Announces $34.6 Million Grants for Fiber Expansion

Morrisey awards broadband funding to ISPs serving 10 counties

Patricia Blume

Patricia Blume

Photo of Gov. Patrick Morrisey (R) in Morgantown, W.Va. by Raymond Thompson/AP

June 23, 2025 – West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey (R) announced a partnership with five Internet service providers to allocate more than $34 million in funding for fiber broadband deployment projects across 10 rural counties. The funding comes through the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package signed by then-President Joe Biden.

The funds will allow 362 miles of fiber infrastructure installation, expanding internet access to approximately 2,897 locations in Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Grant, Jackson, Lewis, Mason, Pendleton, Preston, and Putnam counties.

“Expanding broadband access is essential to the future of West Virginia, and these projects represent a major step forward in connecting communities across the state,” Morrisey said in a June 19 press release. 

Funding Breakdown by Provider and Location

  • Citynet: $2,779,895 – Calhoun County, Doddridge County, Gilmer County, Lewis County
  • Comcast: $7,744,946 – Jackson County, Mason County, Putnam County
  • Digital Connections, Inc. (dba Prodigi): $10,333,384 – Preston County
  • Spruce Knob Seneca Rocks Telephone: $9,920,660 – Pendleton County
  • Micrologic: $3,822,632 – Grant County

The broadband deployment funding is sourced from two distinct ARPA programs: the Local Fiscal Recovery Fund and the Capital Projects Fund. West Virginia received a total of $2.17 billion in ARPA funds, including $138 million from the Capital Projects Fund alone.

The Office of Broadband within the Department of Commerce manages these funds through the Line Extension Advancement and Development program. The LEAD program includes $90 million in ARPA funding with an additional $10 million from state general revenue funds to expand broadband throughout West Virginia rural communities.

