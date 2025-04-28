Sign in Subscribe
West Va. Labor Leader Wants BEAD to Support Fiber Build

Local CAW executive says fiber means local jobs

West Va. Labor Leader Wants BEAD to Support Fiber Build
WASHINGTON, April 28, 2025 — West Virginia’s fiber-first broadband strategy, years in the making, may be upended as the administration of Gov. Patrick Morrisey, R, undertakes a 90-day review of the state’s federally funded internet expansion plan.

Jeff Anderson, president of Communication Workers of America Local 2010, criticized the potential shift, said it would discard two years of planning that prioritized fiber for its longevity, scalability, and 50-year service life. Satellite internet, he warned, would offer limited upgradeability, higher maintenance costs, and performance constraints, particularly for telework.

The state’s plan, which reportedly focused heavily on fiber deployment, was among the first approved by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration under the $42.45 billion BEAD program. However, no BEAD funds have yet been released to West Virginia.

