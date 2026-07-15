BEAD

West Virginia BEAD Projects Kick Off as Other Broadband Projects Finish

The state is wrapping up projects under the American Rescue Plan Act and working with ISPs to navigate permitting for BEAD.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
West Virginia BEAD Projects Kick Off as Other Broadband Projects Finish
Photo of West Virginia Office of Broadband director Kelly Workman speaking to lawmakers at the West Virginia Capitol in 2022, by Will Price/WV Legislative Photography.

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2026 – West Virginia internet service providers are working on obtaining permits for projects under the Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment program.

Members of West Virginia’s Broadband Enhancement Council received updates on federally funded broadband expansion projects last Thursday.

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BEAD American Rescue Plan Act Jeffery Hartley Kelly Workman Addison McDowell Capital Projects Fund West Virginia West Virginia Office of Broadband

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