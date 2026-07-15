West Virginia BEAD Projects Kick Off as Other Broadband Projects Finish
The state is wrapping up projects under the American Rescue Plan Act and working with ISPs to navigate permitting for BEAD.
The state is wrapping up projects under the American Rescue Plan Act and working with ISPs to navigate permitting for BEAD.
The service is expected to be live in early 2027
The agency would consider 225 megahertz of unlicensed spectrum for the service
The high court's 9-0 Cox v. Sony ruling hands AI developers a ready-made defense against claims that their models are built for infringement.