West Virginia Law Sets 50-Gigawatt Energy Expansion Goal

April 10, 2026 – West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey signed legislation Thursday setting a long-term energy strategy to expand the state’s power generation capacity to 50 gigawatts by 2050.

The legislation, House Bill 5381 , replaces older, fragmented energy statutes with a single comprehensive framework. Part of Morrisey’s “50 by 50” generation plan , the law seeks to increase the state’s energy capacity from 16 to 50 gigawatts, and will take effect on June 12 .

“This legislation is designed to codify the work that we’ve been doing out of the Office of Energy,” Morrisey said, signing the bill in Clarksburg. “Energy is going to be a huge part of the [economic] comeback of West Virginia.”

If achieved, the 50-gigawatt target would place West Virginia among the nation’s largest electricity-generating states, comparable to states such as Georgia and North Carolina and behind only the largest power producers like Texas and California.

The law requires the Office of Energy to submit a five-year energy development plan to the Governor by Dec. 1, 2026, and every five years thereafter.

It emphasizes baseload sources, including coal, natural gas, nuclear, hydropower, hydrogen and geothermal, and allows coal-fired plants to operate through 2050. State lawmakers removed references to conservation, energy efficiency and renewable energy, before the law was passed.

Local environmental groups, including the West Virginia Environmental Council opposed the bill, claiming it “doubles down on fossil fuels” while “discount[ing] the economic and environmental value of cheaper, cleaner renewable energy.”

The group also warned the legislation would “eliminate energy efficiency programs” and “cause all of our utility bills to rise.”

But, state leaders have framed the measure as part of a broader push to grow the energy sector and attract business investment.

Companies have announced $12.5 billion in investments and more than 11,000 projected jobs since October, officials said. They also reported at least 3 gigawatts of new energy projects tied to the initiative.

Morrisey is working with lawmakers on a “one-stop-shop” system to streamline development and encourage businesses and residents to stay in the state, he said.