West Virginia To Pull State Investment from China by 2026

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2025 – If the state of West Virginia has a foreign policy, it is using money rather than diplomats to make its point.

On Wednesday, West Virginia said it will divest state-managed funds from Chinese-owned companies under a plan approved this week by the West Virginia Investment Management Board. The move makes West Virginia one of the first states to formally cut financial ties with firms tied to Beijing.

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey (R) announced Wednesday that the state will no longer invest in Chinese-owned companies, framing the move as a step to protect its financial assets and national security.

“The Chinese Communist Party is our biggest geopolitical foe and poses a national security risk to West Virginians and Americans,” Morrisey said in a statement.

The West Virginia Investment Management Board (WVIMB) voted to adopt a divestment plan following Morrisey’s request earlier this year. In May, the governor first signaled his intent for the state to ban investments in companies owned or controlled by China.

“Thank you to the Investment Management Board for putting a plan in motion to carry out my requested resolution to divest from the CCP,” Morrisey said. “By early 2026, West Virginia will no longer have investments in Chinese state-owned entities.”

The WVIMB manages assets across a wide range of state funds, including pension plans for teachers, deputy sheriffs, state police, judges, and other public employees. It also oversees the Workers’ Compensation Fund, the Coal Workers’ Pneumoconiosis Fund, the Wildlife Endowment Fund, insurance plans, and several municipal and endowment accounts. The WVIMP had about $6.7 billion in net assets as of May 31, 2025.

State Treasurer Larry Pack welcomed the decision , noting that he had advocated for a similar approach earlier this year.

“Just like President Donald Trump is working diligently to put American interests first, we must do our part to hold bad foreign actors accountable,” Pack said.

Pack argued there is no justification for placing state funds in a nation “working against” American interests. He said divesting from China ensures those dollars are invested at home, strengthening West Virginia’s own economy.