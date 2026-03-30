White House Launches App to Keep Public Informed on Trump Administration

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2026 – The White House rolled out a new smartphone app on Friday that provides users with real-time updates, selected news, and a curated overview of President Donald Trump’s second-term achievements, while also allowing users to submit tips to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The launch follows a series of short, cryptic teaser videos posted on the White House’s official social media accounts, which hinted at an upcoming announcement but provided little detail.

The app is intended to deliver updates on developments within the Trump administration. In announcing the app on X , the White House said it would provide information “straight from the source, no filters.”

The app has been criticized by some users and privacy advocates for the breadth of data access and device permissions it requests.

Critics point to permissions including precise location data, biometric identifiers such as fingerprints, network and Wi-Fi connections, and the ability to modify or delete shared storage, as well as prevent a device from entering sleep mode.

The app also includes a feature that allows users to submit leads to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement through a button located at the bottom of the “Social” tab.

The home screen has two main tiles: One outlining Trump’s policy agenda and the other highlighting his record in office, both of which link to related content on the official White House website.

Affordability is presented as a key focus of the app, reflecting growing economic concerns among Americans since the COVID-19 pandemic, which have intensified in recent years.

The app highlights decreases in the cost of certain food staples, including eggs, over the past year. However, it does not include items that have risen in price during the same period, raising questions about the completeness of the information presented.

The price of oil is also not addressed, despite increases following the escalation of tensions after the U.S. and Israel entered a conflict with Iran on Feb. 28.

The app further notes a 0.7 percent decrease in prescription drug prices.