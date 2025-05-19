Wi-Fi is America’s Secret Weapon in the Tech Race with China

One of the defining debates for the new Administration and Congress is how the U.S. can economically compete with—and ultimately outpace—China in the global technology race. While the spotlight often focuses on AI, semiconductor chips, and 5G, one ubiquitous, innovation-driven technology may be our greatest, yet most overlooked asset: Wi-Fi.

When the FCC’s auction authority lapsed more than two years ago, it halted the sale of rights to use different frequency bands. Debate has since continued over how those bands should be allocated. Fortunately, lawmakers are beginning to recognize what’s at stake. In a positive development, the House Energy & Commerce Committee has provided language that preserves the 6 GigaHertz (GHz) band in the spectrum portion of the committee’s bill, a critical enabler of the Wi-Fi that powers our economy and daily lives.

As Congress prepares to renew the FCC’s authority in the upcoming Budget Reconciliation bill, it should keep three goals in mind: accelerate American innovation, counter China’s technological ambitions, and unlock long-term economic prosperity. Expanding and protecting Wi-Fi capabilities directly advances each of these goals.

Wi-Fi is uniquely American. It was made in America and reflects American values: freedom, decentralization, and innovation. It operates in unlicensed spectrum—open and accessible, without centralized control. This stands in stark contrast to China’s reliance on government-regulated, licensed spectrum, which enables strict control by the state.

Unlike licensed wireless spectrum, which operates under command-and-control regimes like China’s, Wi-Fi thrives in an open environment where businesses and entrepreneurs innovate freely. Its success is market-driven—not government-mandated—and has been fueled by consumer demand. Today, Wi-Fi is embedded in every aspect of life, powering homes, enabling businesses, and connecting people in public spaces across the nation.

Wi-Fi not only supports connectivity—it also supports millions of jobs. The 6 GHz band is already delivering economic growth, supporting 2 million jobs in 2023, with projections reaching more than 8 million by 2027 and 13.5 million by 2032. Opening the 7 GHz band for unlicensed use could add another 1.5 million jobs by 2032, bringing the total number of Wi-Fi-driven jobs in the U.S. to more than 21 million — which is nearly twice as many jobs as the cellular mobile industry says it is creating.

America’s leadership in Wi-Fi spans standards development, spectrum policy, chipsets, patents, and devices. The top enterprise and consumer Wi-Fi device manufacturers are headquartered in the U.S. Every investment in Wi-Fi is an investment in American economic growth that strengthens our competitive edge.

By 2027, Wi-Fi is projected to contribute $2.4 trillion annually to the U.S. economy—including $1.3 trillion to GDP. Demand is accelerating, with global annual shipments of Wi-Fi’s enabled devices expected to exceed 5 billion by 2029. Wi-Fi remains the backbone of American connectivity—even for mobile devices, which depend heavily on Wi-Fi networks.

Wi-Fi is more than fast internet at the local café. It carries the majority of all internet traffic and over 80% of mobile data. It underpins future-facing industries including AI, augmented reality, IoT, smart cities, telehealth, connected education, and remote work. The new Wi-Fi 7 standard, with sub-millisecond latency and multi-gigabit speeds, will transform how we work, learn, and create.

This innovation contrasts sharply with China’s embrace of 5G. The Chinese Communist Party tightly controls internet access and data flows, and 5G’s licensed structure enables that control. Experts warn that Chinese manufacturers like Huawei and ZTE provide backdoors for state surveillance. In China, privacy is nonexistent, communication is restricted, and platforms like Facebook are banned. Their system stands in direct opposition to American values of privacy and freedom.

Wi-Fi also has a fundamental advantage: it was built to share. It can coexist with other technologies and users on the same band without interference—something 5G cannot do. This efficient use of spectrum enables broad access and reinforces a free-market approach that sets the U.S. apart from China’s government-dominated telecom economy.

As Congress reauthorizes the FCC’s auction authority, it must do more than resume business as usual. Lawmakers should protect and expand unlicensed spectrum for Wi-Fi, prioritize private sector-led investment and reject one-size-fits-all approaches. Above all, it should ensure that American innovation – not Chinese control – defines the future of connectivity.

Wi-Fi is an American triumph. It reflects the freedom, independence, and collaboration that define our nation.

If we want to put America first, we must put Wi-Fi first.

Jeff Ryer is the Executive Director of Consumer Action for a Strong Economy (CASE). This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.

